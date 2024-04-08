Maharashtra: Vashi Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Man on Rape Charges

Police in Vashi have filed rape charges against a 40-year-old man after a woman filed a complaint. The accused, identified as Nitin Anant Gavand, allegedly developed a relationship with the victim under the pretext of offering support and care for her and her children. Instead, he reportedly sexually assaulted her multiple times and deceived her financially.

According to the complainant, Gavand befriended her in 2018, leading to a romantic relationship. Over time, he gained her trust and made promises to care for her and her children. From mid-2018 onwards, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, both near the Mini Sea Shore area and in lodges in Vashi. These assaults resulted in the victim becoming pregnant, and Gavand allegedly coerced her into undergoing an abortion.

Additionally, Gavand allegedly borrowed herbal medicine worth Rs 50,000 from the victim but only repaid Rs 31,500. Despite reminders, he failed to fulfill his debt, offering excuses instead. Eventually, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and issued a notice to the victim.





