Ambulance unavailability forces tribal family to carry deceased 23-year-old on bike in Gadchiroli

In a tragic incident in Gadchiroli's Bhamragad taluka, a 23-year-old man named Ganesh Telami, hailing from the remote village of Krishnar, lost his life to tuberculosis. What makes this tragedy even more distressing is that due to the unavailability of an ambulance, his body had to be transported on a bike.

Despite the government's efforts to eradicate tuberculosis through a special campaign and dedicated departments in each district, Ganesh's case highlights a concerning lapse in the healthcare system. Regular medication and monitoring by health workers are fundamental aspects of the campaign, yet it appears that negligence from the health department resulted in this unfortunate loss of life.

Ganesh was in critical condition and was admitted to Hemalkasa on July 17, but sadly, he succumbed to the disease on July 20 during treatment. However, the unavailability of an ambulance after his passing forced his grieving family to resort to carrying his body on a bike.

This incident raises questions about the adequacy of healthcare resources and highlights the urgent need for improvements in the region to ensure prompt and efficient emergency medical services, preventing such heart-wrenching incidents in the future.