Amid Maratha reservation issue, Sambhaji Raje heads to Delhi

Maratha's reservation has been in discussion for several months. Maratha community is seen constantly fighting for their rights. Manoj Jarange Patil Maratha, a community activist, is leading this movement, and now, to support him, Chatrapati Sambhaji Raje is also initiating this movement. Sambhaji Raje and some members of the Maratha community organization headed to Delhi. They will be meeting with the Central Backward Class Commission to discuss the same. Over the past few days, there has been a lot of momentum for the Maratha reservation. Sambhaji Raje has proper knowledge about the legal process; he will be leading this meeting.

Currently, Sambhaji Maharaj is in Delhi, and at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, they will have a meeting with the President of the Central Backward Class Commission, Hansraj Ahir. On the 18th of November, Chatrapati Sambhaji Mharaja and Maratha community members met the State Backward Class Commission in Pune.

We should fight legally

Sambhaji Raje said, "To get a reservation protest is not enough; we should fight legally.