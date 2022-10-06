Amid political tussle, wedding card with Thackeray and Shinde name go viral!

Amid the ongoing fight to claim the legacy of Shiv Sena the warring factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a wedding card with two politician's has gone viral. The wedding card belongs to a family from Junnar taluka in Pune.

Since orchestrating the coup that usurped Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister in June and eventually replacing him with the support of most MLAs of the Shiv Sena, Mr Shinde has ramped up his claim on the legacy of the party's founder Bal Thackeray. Both the camps have claimed they are taking forward the ideals of Bal Thackeray, who was known to make fiery speeches at the Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park year after year till his death in 2012.