Amid soaring temperature, BMC issues guidelines for people to survive heatwave

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a set of guidelines for people to survive heatwave to avoud heat-related complications.

In the wake of the death of 14 people due to heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony held at Kharghar, the Mumbai Municipal Administration has become alert. The Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation has issued guidelines on 'what to take care of in summer'.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions continue to prevail in Maharashtra with no relief on the cards in the coming days. According to the IMD, the temperatures in Maharashtra are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next four days.

In view of the rise in temperature, the BMC authorities have issued some guidelines for people:

How To Beat The Heat

Keep yourself hydrated.

Wear light coloured and cotton clothes. Use goggles, an umbrella/cap, shoes, or slippers while stepping out.

Carry water and onions while you travel.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks (cold drinks) as they cause dehydration.

Avoid high protein and frozen food items.

Use a hat or umbrella if you are stepping out for some work. Cover your head and face with a cotton cloth if possible when out.

Do not leave small children or pets in enclosed vehicles.

If you feel weak or sick, see a doctor immediately.

Keep consuming home made liquids such as ORS, lassi (yogurt drink), rice water, lemon juice, buttermilk, coconut water, etc. regularly as these would keep the body hydrated.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water.

Keep your home cool, using fans, curtains, shutters or sunshades and keep windows open at night.

If Affected By Heatstroke: