'Amit Shah A Failed Home Minister, Should Resign': Sanjay Raut Targets Centre Over Multiple Terror Attacks In J&K

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the government, stating that soldiers are dying daily. He held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah responsible. "Amit Shah is putting all his efforts into fighting us, which is allowing terrorists to operate freely. Whether it's Jammu and Kashmir or Manipur, Amit Shah is responsible," Raut alleged. He demanded Shah's resignation, or Modi should ask for it, citing a lack of morality.

Referring to a recent encounter in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, where four soldiers, including a captain, were killed, Raut attacked the central government. "Amit Shah is a completely failed Home Minister. There's no focus on law and order or national security, only on winning elections and suppressing opponents. If you have the courage, address the fact that soldiers are being martyred daily. Awards like Kirti Chakra don't suffice. The government of Modi and Shah is responsible for the deaths of our soldiers," Raut stated.

He accused the BJP and RSS of being corrupt and tainted by associating with people like Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Bhavana Gawali, Pratap Sarnaik, and Ravindra Waikar. "All these corrupt individuals have been brought together by the BJP, making the party completely corrupt and infamous," he said.

Raut reminded that the biggest attack in Kashmir occurred the day Modi took his oath as Prime Minister. "It's the same Home Minister who failed for five years, the same Defense Minister Rajnath Singh who did nothing substantial, and the same Amit Shah who is either idle or busy with politics. Shah is more concerned with elections, business, collecting bonds, and threatening people, while the country's enemies are active. Shah considers his political opponents as enemies but should regard those killing our soldiers as the real enemies," Raut declared.

He concluded by saying, "If Amit Shah had used the same effort to eliminate enemies in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur as he does against political rivals, we wouldn't be witnessing the murders of our soldiers. Since Modi took office, 40 soldiers have been killed. I call these murders, even though we respect their martyrdom. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are responsible for these deaths. Modi should ask for Shah's resignation, as Shah is a failed Home Minister," Raut demanded.