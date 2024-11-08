Amit Shah: MVA Leaders Push Personal Ambitions, While BJP Delivers Real Results

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, stating that Congress leaders themselves admit that the promises made by their party are imaginary and will never be fulfilled. Shah further asserted, "But I tell you today, the promises made by Modi have been fulfilled by us." He also alleged that within the MVA, there are personal ambitions, with Sharad Pawar wanting his daughter as Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray aiming for his son to hold the position, and multiple Congress leaders aspiring for the same role. Shah's remarks were made during a rally in Shirala as part of his campaign for the state assembly elections, where he took aim at opposition leaders.

Shah further criticized the MVA, saying that the people would not forgive their actions. Speaking in Shirala, Shah stated, "Under Modi's leadership, Maharashtra can become the number one state. Last month, I traveled across various parts of Maharashtra, and everywhere, there is a common desire to form a Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) government and elect Devendra Fadnavis. With BJP at the center, a Mahayuti government in the state will work to make Maharashtra the top state."

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Nashik (Watch Video)

Shah also addressed the issue of renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, criticizing Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar for their opposition to this change. He promised that they would rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, regardless of the MVA's resistance. He also accused the opposition of attempting to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which the BJP firmly opposes. Shah warned that if the MVA comes to power, farmers’ lands could be transferred to the Waqf Board, but BJP would not allow this.

Regarding Ayodhya, Shah remarked, "We have established the Ram temple in Ayodhya. We invited Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi to the temple, but they have yet to visit Ayodhya. They are afraid of losing their vote bank, which is why they still haven’t gone to Ayodhya."