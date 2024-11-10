Amit Shah Slams Uddhav Thackeray for Alliance with Congress

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a strong critique against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of aligning with the Congress, whose members, Shah said, have repeatedly disrespected the legacies of Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar. Shah’s comments followed the release of the BJP’s election manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra,' ahead of Maharashtra’s assembly elections on November 20.

Shah challenged Uddhav to ask Congress’s Rahul Gandhi to openly praise Veer Savarkar, pointing out that Congress leaders have shown disregard for Balasaheb's legacy. Shah also questioned if the people of Maharashtra would support extending SC, ST, and OBC reservations to Muslims, emphasizing that the Constitution prohibits religion-based reservations.

In a pointed remark toward Sharad Pawar, Shah asked him to outline his contributions to Maharashtra during his decade as a minister in the UPA government. He concluded by asserting that the BJP’s promises are steadfast, fulfilled under both state and central leadership.The BJP aims to secure a mandate that reflects Maharashtra’s aspirations, with election results set for November 23.