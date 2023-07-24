Amit Shah to attend last rites of Madan Das Devi in Pune

RSS Co-chairman Madandas Devi passes away at 81 in Bengaluru. His last rites will be held on July 25th at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune. Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, J.P. Nadda, and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Madandas Devi had been battling with health issues for years, and his demise has saddened RSS leaders. The public can pay their last respects at Moti Bagh from 9 am to 11 am on Tuesday (25th July), followed by the cremation at Vaikunth Crematorium at 11:30.