Amravati: 54-year-old chemist killed for post supporting Nupur Sharma?

Umesh Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist from Amravati, was brutally murdered on the night of June 21. Following the Udaipur massacre, big revelations are now coming to light about the Amravati killing. Is Nupur Sharma case behind Umesh Kolhe's murder? A few days back, BJP state spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni had demanded that the NIA should conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, a team of NIA (National Investigation Agency) arrived in the city on Friday morning to investigate the matter. However, the local police did not confirm the arrival of the squad in the city. The Umesh Kolhe murder case is being investigated by the city police and five accused have been arrested so far.

However, city police estimate that the murder was carried out with the intention of looting. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, a four- to five-member NIA team initially inquired into the matter from the Kotwali police station and later inspected the spot. Reliable sources said that the accused arrested by the city police was also taken into custody.

It does not appear that Umesh Kolhe was killed for robbery. If the accused had used a knife to loot, he would have fled with his belongings and money. Moreover, the accused caught in this murder case are not previously known as notorious. Umesh would have tried to extort money by showing fear instead of stabbing him in the neck with a big Chinese knife. Is this murder related to Nupur Sharma case? BJP's state spokesperson Shivrai Kulkarni had demanded that the NIA should investigate the matter.

