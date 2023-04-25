BJP and Ravi Rana at odds over Amravati's development work

Navneet Rana, an Independent MP, and Ravi Rana, an MLA, are believed to have close ties with the BJP, as Ravi Rana has participated in several protests and events organized by the BJP. While they have supported the BJP, the couple is currently facing strong opposition from the BJP in Amravati.

There has been a dispute between the BJP and Ravi Rana over the development work in Amravati. Ravi Rana proposed road construction at several locations, but no road work has actually started yet. This led to a protest by BJP officials.

BJP office bearers protested against Ravi Rana by blackening his placards at work sites done by BJP corporators. The Rana couple, who support BJP at the state and national level, is facing opposition from the BJP in Amravati.