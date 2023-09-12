Amravati: Clash breaks out between YSP and Shiv Sena (UBT) members after dahi handi event

MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party organized a Dahi Handi program in Anjangaon Surji on Monday, September 11. After the event, Ravi Rana and his party workers were en route to Amravati when a dispute erupted with Mahendra Dipte, the former Shiv Sena taluka president representing the Uddhav Thackeray group, at Agrasen Chowk in the new bus stand area around 6:30 pm. The verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

The Anjangaon Surji police have filed a case against four members from both groups based on conflicting complaints, which include charges of assault, death threats, and obscene abuse.

A case has been registered against Mangesh Kokote, Vitthal Dhole, and Ajay Deshmukh based on the complaint lodged by former Taluka President of Shiv Sena's Thackeray group, Mahendra Dipte. Simultaneously, a case has been registered against Mahendra Dipte following a complaint by Mangesh Kokate, an activist affiliated with MLA Ravi Rana.

The dispute reportedly ensued after Ravi Rana verbally insulted Uddhav Thackeray during the Dahi Handi event, leading to a sudden altercation in the new bus stand area. This incident triggered panic in the locality. Mahendra Dipte was subsequently taken into custody by local law enforcement.

A significant gathering of party workers from both sides assembled in front of the police station, with allegations and counter-allegations being exchanged.