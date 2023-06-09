Amravati: Development blueprint for Melghat in making as officials explore village concerns

On Thursday, 27 heads of departments of the administration visited various villages in Melghat, interacting with the local residents to understand their challenges and contribute to the development of Melghat. On Friday, Divisional Commissioner Dr Nidhi Pandey, District Collector Vijay Bhakare, and all department heads discussed the issues faced by tribal communities and provided solutions to address them.

This is happening for the first time in the history of Melghat, and based on this, a development blueprint for Melghat will be prepared. Officials from 27 district-level agencies, including the Integrated Tribal Development Project and Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, personally interacted with the citizens of Melghat to understand their challenges. This included issues such as malnutrition, healthcare concerns, village-level facilities like agriculture, drinking water, roads, as well as existing problems and necessary improvements at the local level.