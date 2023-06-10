Amravati: Four accidents claim seven lives, tragic incidents in city and rural areas

On Friday, a total of four accidents occurred in the city and rural areas of the district, resulting in the unfortunate loss of seven lives. Tragedy struck when three individuals lost their lives in an accident on Kharpi road. Another fatality occurred on The Betul-Pitwara road, where a motorcyclist tragically lost his life. Additionally, a heart-wrenching incident took place in front of the SRPF camp on the Amravati-Chandur railway road, claiming the lives of a father and his daughter. In yet another unfortunate event, a driver sadly passed away on the spot after his bike caught fire in Achalpur taluka.

Truck collision kills three, including a nine-year-old girl, and injures eight

Tragedy struck on Friday around 5:30 p.m. when a truck collided with an autorickshaw on the Paratwada-Betul road, resulting in the loss of three lives, one of whom was a nine-year-old girl. The victims have been identified as Mehra Parveen Sheikh Mazhar (9) and Shirin Parveen Sheikh Zameen (42), both residents of Dharni, as well as the truck driver, Shyamu Ghanshyam Dhurve (42). In addition to the fatalities, eight individuals, including two occupants of the truck, sustained injuries in the accident.

Speeding four-wheeler collision leads to fatality and multiple injuries on Betul-Parartwada road

A tragic incident occurred on Friday around 1:30 pm on the Betul-Parartwada road, as a result of a speeding four-wheeler colliding with a two-wheeler. The collision resulted in the unfortunate death of Syed Altaf Alis Syed Mahmood (32), a resident of Khidkipura, Anjangaon Surji, while his colleague suffered severe injuries. In an attempt to rescue the motorcycle involved in the accident, the four-wheeler toppled to the side of the road, causing injuries to seven to eight individuals.

Father and daughter killed in a collision with a truck near Vaishno Devi temple

In a tragic incident near the Vaishno Devi temple, in front of the SRPF camp on the Amravati-Chandur railway road, a father and his daughter lost their lives when a speeding truck collided with their car, which was approaching from the opposite direction. The devastating accident occurred around 3 pm on Friday. The victims have been identified as Sahebrao Manikrao Kharbade (62) and Renu Sahebrao Kharbade (28), both residents of Saividhi Apartments, located on the Shegaon to Rahatgaon Road in Amravati. The Kharbade family's car sustained severe damage in the collision. Sahebrao Kharbade, accompanied by his daughter Renu and wife Vijaya Kharbade (52), was travelling from Wardha to Amravati via Chandur railway. Renu was driving the vehicle at the time of the tragic incident.

Farmer tragically dies as bike catches fire in Achalpur

Amidst the scorching sun, a farmer was on his way to the fields when an unexpected tragedy struck. His bike suddenly caught fire, resulting in a sudden explosion that engulfed both the farmer and the bike in flames. Tragically, the farmer lost his life on the spot, leaving behind only the charred remains of the bike. The deceased has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Madhukarrao Gangane (42), a resident of Malipura in Achalpur. This unfortunate incident occurred on a Friday afternoon.