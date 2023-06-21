Amravati: Minor girl pregnant after being raped by ITI student

A shocking incident was revealed on June 20 as a minor girl from Dharni taluka was found to be four months pregnant after being subjected to rape. The Dharni police swiftly took action and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, identified as Rohit Raising Uike (20), a resident of Bod in Dharni.

The accused, identified as Rohit Uike, is a student at an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Dharni. The victim and the accused had met each other last year, and from there, a relationship developed between them. Taking advantage of this relationship, the accused deceived the victim by promising marriage and subsequently subjected her to rape.

Recently, the victim experienced abdominal pain, leading to her visit to the hospital. During the medical examination, doctors made the shocking discovery that she was four months pregnant. The hospital administration, along with the child protection officer and the police authorities, were informed about the situation. The victim's statement was recorded by the police in the presence of medical professionals. Subsequently, a case was registered against the accused, Rohit Uike, at approximately 7 pm on June 20.