Amravati police makes big revelation in connection with Umesh Kolhe murder case

Just as the Udaipur killing shook the entire country, now the police have also made a big revelation about the murder of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati. Chemist Umesh Kolhe was brutally murdered on the night of June 21 by slitting his throat. Amravati police have revealed that the murder took place in connection with Nupur Sharma cotroversial remark on Prophet Muhammad.

Is Nupur Sharma case behind Kolhe's murder?

This was thoroughly investigated. After this, the Amravati police has revealed that the murder took place in connection with Nupur Sharma cotroversial remark on Prophet Muhammad. In this regard, the police has given information by releasing a press release.

A team of NIA (National Investigation Agency) arrived in the city on Friday morning to investigate the matter. However, the local police did not confirm the arrival of the squad in the city. The Umesh Kolhe murder case is currently being investigated by the city police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Sali said today.

Five accused have been arrested so far in the case. Meanwhile, a four- to five-member NIA team initially inquired into the matter from the Kotwali police station on Friday morning. The scene was later inspected. Reliable sources said that the accused arrested by the city police was also taken into custody.