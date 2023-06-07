Amravati: Rising power outages in city lead to substation vandalism by angry residents

Power outages have become a significant issue not only in rural regions but also in urban areas. Recently, Wadali and Congressnagar neighbourhoods in Amravati city experienced a prolonged power cut that lasted approximately eight hours. The frustrated residents of these areas expressed their anger by causing damage to the sub-station office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) located in Congress Nagar. At around midnight, a large group of people, numbering in the hundreds, forcefully entered the substation premises.

Amravati city houses the circle office of MSEDCL. However, there has been a recent surge in the frequency of power outages within the city. This has posed significant challenges for the citizens, especially with the rising temperatures in the district. Adding to their woes, heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon caused power disruptions in certain areas of the city.

From 5 pm onwards, the sub-station office of MSEDCL located in Congress Nagar experienced a power outage. Unfortunately, the power supply was not restored until 10 pm, causing frustration among the residents. As a result, residents from various areas, including Wadali, Gajanan Nagar, Chaparasi Pura, Sundarlal Chowk, Rahul Nagar, Ashiyana Club, Triveni Colony, and Camp areas, gathered and forcefully entered the sub-station office. However, they couldn't find anyone present, which fueled their anger, leading to the destruction of the meter situated in the sub-centre.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the authorities at Frezerpura police station swiftly arrived at the location. They took immediate action to calm down the crowd and successfully evacuated them from the premises of the office. Following the incident, the power supply was finally reinstated on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.