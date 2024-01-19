Amravati: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to Join Maha Vikas Aghadi Soon, Reveals Ramesh Chennithala

Amravati: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is likely to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) soon, according to Congress's state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala, who was in Amravati on Thursday for a review meeting of the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said that the responsibility of negotiating with VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar has been given to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

"There is no doubt that there will be consensus on including VBA in the MVA," Chennithala said. "However, the responsibility of talking to Prakash Ambedkar has been given to Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar."

Chennithala also said that the Congress is planning to hold a meeting in the coming week to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections. "We are confident that we will win a majority of seats in Maharashtra," he said.

Chennithala was accompanied by state Congress president Nana Patole, legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Naseem Khan, Chandrakant Handore, former minister Yashomati Thakur, Anis Ahmed, women's Congress state president Sandhya Sawant, secretary Ashish Dua, MLA Wajhat Mirza, chief spokesperson Atul Londhe, Nana Gavankar, Dr. Sunil Deshmukh, district Congress president Baburao Deshmukh, and city president Baburao Shekhawat.