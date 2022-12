Amruta Fadnavis says India has two rashtra pita, PM Narendra Modi father of New India

Amruta Fadnavis wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the father of New India, adding the country has two rashtra pita (father of the nation).

We have two rashtra pita. Narendra Modi is the father of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation of earlier times, Amruta, a banker and singer, said during a mock court interview.

In the mock court interview (abhirup nyayalay), Amruta was asked about her calling Modi as rashtra pita last year. The interviewer asked her if Modi is the rashtra pita, then who is Mahatma Gandhi.

Amruta replied that Mahatma Gandhi is the country’s rashtra pita and Modi is the rashtra pita of New India. We have two rashtra pita; Narendra Modi is the rashtra pita of New India and Mahatma Gandhi is rashtra pita of that (earlier) era, she added.

Amruta’s remarks came days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari faced flak from Opposition over his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

After he was slammed by the Opposition for his comments on the Maratha warrior king, Koshyari had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah explaining his stand and clarifying he would never even imagine insulting such icons.