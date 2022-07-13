An unfortunate death of father daughter in Vasai

Father-daughter were killed in an accident at Wagharalpada in Rajavali of Nalasopara Vasai on Wednesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Amit Thakur (35) and Roshni Thakur (14). The bodies of the two have been exhumed and sent to a nearby hospital for autopsy. The Palghar district collector's office said the two died.

The incident took place at Wagharalpada in the Rajavali area of ​​Vasai on Wednesday morning. It was learned that four people were buried under the accident site. Local police and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Two persons were rescued this time and it was learned that two persons were trapped under the mound. The municipal fire brigade had informed that the JCB could not reach the spot due to torrential rains and unauthorized construction in the area.

A landslide took place in Wagharalpada area of ​​Rajivali village within the limits of Valiv police station on Wednesday. A house has been razed to the ground and a father and daughter were suspected to be trapped in it. In the end, both Amit Thakur (35) and Roshni Thakur (14) died after being trapped under the mound. The mother and child of Vandana Amit Thakur (33) and Om Amit Thakur (10) have been rescued.