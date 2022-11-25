Anand Teltumbde likely to be release on Nov 26 in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, is likely to walk out of prison on Saturday after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging the bail granted to him.

According to a report of PTI, following the Apex court's order on Friday, Teltumbde's lawyers completed bail formalities before the special NIA court judge Rajesh Katariya here. The court then issued his release order, one of his lawyers said.

The Bombay High Court on November 18 granted bail to him, noting that prima facie there was no evidence to show his involvement in any terror activity. The high court, however, stayed its bail order for a week so that the NIA, the probe agency, could approach the Supreme Court.