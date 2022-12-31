Anant Ambani, Karan Adani to be part of Maharashtra Economic Advisory Council

The chief minister's office announced that Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Karan Adani, son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, have been chosen as members of Maharashtra's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) (CMO). There will be 21 people on the council, which will be under the direction of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. According to the CMO, the ports and special economic zones will be represented by Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries Limited, and Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Port, respectively.

The EAC will be crucial in helping the country reach its aim of having a $1 trillion economy. According to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, it will operate as a private research organisation with a focus on topics relating to agriculture, banking, engineering, and education, among others.

Other members include Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (FMCG), Amit Chandra, managing director of Bain Capital (share capital from private industries), Vikram Limaye, former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (banking), S. N. Subramanian, chief executive officer and managing director of Larsen and Toubro (engineering), Dilip Sanghvi, managing director of Sun Pharma (pharmaceuticals), and Anish Jain, CEO of Mah (manufacturing).