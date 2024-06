Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani Invites Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Ceremony on July 12 (Watch Video)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Mukesh Ambani invited CM Shinde to the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to be held on July 12.

The couple visited the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence at Varsha to extend the wedding invite. The groom-to-be was spotted travelling in a car accompanied by heavy security. Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding event took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier this year.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and extended the invitation for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, scheduled on July 12. pic.twitter.com/BpG0WVBjy3 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their three-day wedding will feature three events: 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and 'Mangal Utsav', or the wedding reception, on July 14.