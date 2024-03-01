Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Uddhav Thackeray and Family Reach Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony is going to be attended by various prominent personalities. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family reached Jamnagar in Gujarat for the event on Thursday night. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis also attended the wedding extravaganza.

Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray, and son Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the venue. From March 1 to March 3, many people will be gathering in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event will be attended by many guests not only from the country but also from abroad.

From Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft's Bill Gates to Google's Sundar Pichai, the big industrialists and entrepreneurs will attend the event.