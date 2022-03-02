Ananya Birla shares her experience of singing for Ajay Devgn's digital show 'Rudra'

Singer Ananya Birla has lent her vocals to the title track of Ajay Devgn's upcoming digital show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.

Ananya's song 'Inaam' has intense lyrics, ominous tones and noir-inspired soundscape, giving a hauntingly rousing and captivating vibe to the track.

Speaking of the music video, it is a depiction of Rudra's 'hauntings of the past' with two parallel story lines as we navigate the complex intricacies of Rudra's mind and that of the artist.

Talking about singing the track, Ananya said, "I've been an avid fan of the British series Luther and it was such an incredibly enjoyable experience to collaborate on the Indian adaptation Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. In the title track 'Inaam', I have tried to embody the emotions and intensity of Rudra's mind and I hope the viewers enjoy listening to the track. I am super happy with how the music video has come together. It goes seamlessly with the show and is everything that I had envisioned it to be."

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is directed by Rajesh Mapushkar and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor