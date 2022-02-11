Ananya Panday describes 'Gehraiyaan' as 'beautiful' experience of her life

As 'Gehraiyaan' was released today, actor Ananya Panday, who plays the role of Tia in the film, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Describing the film as "one of the most beautiful experiences" of her film, Ananya wrote, "Tia has a heart that keeps shining in the midst of fear, chaos and darkness. This movie was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life, the way Tia's character started growing on me, how I related to her and most importantly, the lessons this character had in store for me. The wait was tough, but it's surely going to be so worth it watch."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the Amazon Prime Video's movie explores the complex subject of infidelity.

Actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of 'Gehraiyaan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor