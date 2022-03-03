Ananya Panday shares photos from her trip to 'city of lakes' Udaipur
By ANI | Published: March 3, 2022 04:56 PM2022-03-03T16:56:12+5:302022-03-03T17:05:08+5:30
Actor Ananya Panday recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to the city of lakes 'Udaipur'.
On Thursday, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Udaipur. A few glimpses show her enjoying beautiful sunsets while sitting in a boat.
The other photos and videos give a sneak peek of traditional dance, music, and forts, perfectly capturing the culture and beauty of the city.
The 'Gehraiyaan' actor captioned the post, "Missing the magic of Udaipur" along with a heart emoticon.
Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.
( With inputs from ANI )
