Andheri By Poll Election: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav faction wins with 66,247 votes

Rutuja Ramesh Latke of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has registered a thumping victory from Andheri East constituency. The counting of votes for the Andheri East constituency which went to poll on Thursday began at 8 AM on Sunday.

It was the first election after the revolt in the Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The pollings was held on November 3 and 31.74% votes were cast.