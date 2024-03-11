Andheri West Residents Express Concern Over Debris Dumping in Mogra Nullah, Fear Flooding Issues

Residents of Andheri West are concerned about the significant dumping of debris into the Mogra nullah near Runwal Elegante. They fear that this could lead to flooding issues due to the reduction in nullah mouth size and changes in stormwater flow. Trucks have been observed unloading debris into the Mogra nullah at P Tandori Marg, Lokhandwala complex since morning.

The Mogra nullah, notorious for causing flooding at Andheri Subway, is once again at the center of attention. Videos showing multiple trucks entering the area and dumping debris into the nullah have emerged.

"I woke up around 5:30 am due to the clamor of trucks unloading debris into Mogra nullah. I counted at least 40 trucks engaged in this activity. Living near the nullah concerns me and everybody living around it. The ongoing dumping of debris is choking the nullah. The resulting stagnant water will foster a breeding ground for mosquitoes and add to pollution concerns, particularly troubling as the rainy season approaches. Usually, by this time authorities start removing the waste and clearing the debris, but there is no sign of that," said Gaurav Maini, a resident of Andheri West."

According to Gaurav Maini, nearby restaurants have repurposed this area for valet parking. Another resident, Devang Desai, expressed concern over this encroachment, highlighting the lack of communication from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Desai said, "The potential disruption to the flow of Mogra nullah and the accumulation of waste concerns us. Furthermore, amidst ongoing construction projects such as the Andheri Metro and road digging, the additional dumping of debris has only exacerbated the pollution levels in the area. The resulting air quality issues have become so severe that even senior citizens are wearing masks for protection."

BMC on 7 March issued a work order for training & widening of the balance portion of Mogra nullah in Andheri West Ward. The work order also reads that it is a temporary filling of land in Mogra nullah for the construction of a nullah retaining wall from Shastri Nagar Road to P. Tandon Marg.

The residents have urged the Municipal Commissioner and K-west Ward authority through email to take cognizance of the situation and to have the entire dumped debris removed from the nallah and restore it to its original condition. The flow of the nullah will be upheld throughout the project, and any temporary fillings in the nullah will be cleared upon the completion of the work in the specified area.

Karan Jotwani, director of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA), said, “The dumping of debris will shorten the width and reduce the depth, leading to flooding during the rainy season. This debris is allegedly dumped by a developer who reportedly owns a restaurant named Yuzu." Shah also alleged that the developer dumped debris to expand his plot size. Shah identifies unmonitored encroachment and real estate development as the factors contributing to the issue. The width of the nallah has already been reduced due to ongoing construction and encroachment onto reclaimed floodplains. These activities disrupt the natural course of the nullah, and the numerous bends hinder the smooth flow of water, aggravating the situation.

K-West Ward authority Prithviraj Chauhan said, "BMC has started the work of training and construction of Mogra nullah retaining wall at the above stretch and temporary filing is being done for movement of Piling machine, dumpers, and labors, which will be removed after execution of work."