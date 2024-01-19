Andheri's Monsoon Woes to End: BMC To Rebuild Crucial Drain

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will demolish and rebuild the Irla drain in Andheri at a cost of ₹10 crore approx due to safety concerns and its role in monsoon flooding. The project, expected to take 15 months, excluding the monsoon season, aims to bring relief to residents of Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Khar who face annual inundation.

Despite spending billions of rupees every year for drain cleaning in Mumbai, water logging occurs during monsoons. The existing drain, connecting Mora village and the Irla pumping station, has become dilapidated and clogged with garbage, hindering water flow during heavy rains.

The Irla drain is old and has become structurally unsound. Additionally, improper waste disposal by residents has exacerbated the problem, leading to blockages and overflows. If the waste in these drains is not cleared satisfactorily before the rains, the water will not drain. Due to this, the water overflows and causes flooding in the area.

The reconstruction project will involve demolishing the existing drain and building a new one with improved capacity and drainage efficiency. The project also includes measures to address the issue of garbage disposal in the vicinity. BMC will spend Rs. 10,31,97,560 for this project. The project will significantly reduce flooding in these areas and provide much-needed relief to residents.