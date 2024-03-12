Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra To Exit Mumbai Metro-1, With Rs 4,000 Crore Buyout

The Maharashtra Cabinet has given initial approval for the acquisition of Mumbai Metro One, a public-private partnership project jointly owned by Reliance Infrastructure, led by Anil Ambani, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). According to a Hindustan Times report, Ambani's 74% stake in the venture is valued at ₹4,000 crore. Mumbai Metro One, the city's first metro project initiated in 2007 under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, has faced disputes between its joint venture partners.

The MMRDA-Reliance Infra joint venture has been marred by disagreements over various issues, including project costs, commercial use of metro premises, ticketing structure, and demands for fare hikes by Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL). Despite being highly patronized, MMOPL has consistently reported losses, which has been questioned by MMRDA. Notably, the joint venture between Reliance Infra and MMRDA faced opposition from several MMRDA commissioners. Despite being the busiest metro line, MMOPL has continuously reported losses. The Ghatkopar-Versova Mumbai Metro One is the first metro project initiated under the BOT policy, jointly operated by MMRDA and Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra).