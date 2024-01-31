Anil Babar, Shinde Group MLA Passed Away at Age 74

Anil Babar, a Shiv Sena MLA from Khanapur constituency in Sangli, Maharashtra, died on Wednesday at the age of 74. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with pneumonia. Babar was a trusted aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He had joined the Shinde faction after the Shiv Sena split.

Babar was first elected to the Maharashtra Assembly in 1990 as a Congress candidate. He later joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and was elected to the Assembly again in 1999. He returned to the Congress in 2014 and was elected for a third term. In 2019, he joined the Shiv Sena and was elected for a fourth term. Anil Babar was a prominent leader in his constituency and was known for his work in the field of education and agriculture.