Anil Deshmukh Discharged from Hospital, Sends Strong Message to BJP After Attack (Watch Video)

Nagpur, Maharashtra (November 19, 2024): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been discharged from a hospital on Tuesday evening after sustaining serious head injuries in a stone-pelting attack a day earlier.

Deshmukh, a senior leader of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, was targeted while traveling on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road in Nagpur. Following the attack, he was rushed to Gramin Rugnalaya before being transferred to Alexis Hospital for further treatment.

Speaking to the media after his discharge, Deshmukh sent a strong message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "You can hit me with stones or even shoot me, but Anil Deshmukh will not die. We will not leave without teaching you a lesson."

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh says, "I want to tell the people of BJP that you can hit me with stones and even shoot me but (I) Anil Deshmukh will not die. We will not leave without teaching you a lesson." pic.twitter.com/sMdRk4368m — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

The Nagpur Rural Police have filed an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals in connection with the attack. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order.

Read Also | After Anil Deshmukh, Another Sharad Pawar's Party Leader Injured in Stone Attack in Pune, Hospitalised

Anil Deshmukh’s son, Salil Deshmukh, is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections from the Katol constituency as an NCP candidate. On the final day of campaigning, Anil Deshmukh had been actively involved in election-related work throughout the day. In the evening, after attending a public rally in Narkhed, he was traveling back to Katol with his supporters. Near Bela Phata, some unidentified individuals threw stones at his car. Deshmukh was seriously injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Katol.

A video of the incident has since been shared on social media, showing Deshmukh with visible injuries on his face and the windows of his vehicle shattered.