After Anil Deshmukh, Another Sharad Pawar's Party Leader Injured in Stone Attack in Pune, Hospitalised

Pune, Maharashtra (November 19, 2024): Chandrakant Tingre, a leader of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and husband of former corporator Rekha Tingre, was injured in a stone-pelting attack by unknown assailants in Pune on Tuesday afternoon. The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the Dhanori Jakat Naka area in the Vishrantwadi locality.

Tingre and his driver, Sachin Gaikwad, were heading towards the MSEB office when they parked the car. As they were about to exit the car, two assailants on a motorcycle threw stones at the rear of the vehicle. When Gaikwad moved to the back of the car, another assailant struck the front windows with a cement block, injuring Tingre. The attack has created tension in the Vadgaon Sheri area.

Rekha and Chandrakant Tingre had recently joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on November 14. They had also started campaigning for Wadgaon Sheri candidate Bapusahab Tukaram Pathare.

Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh, also from the NCP-SCP, was hospitalised after an attack on his convoy on Katol-Jalalkheda Road on Monday. Deshmukh, who was returning from Nagpur, was reportedly targeted by stone pelters.

A video circulating on social media showed Deshmukh bleeding from the head.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh, while returning after addressing an election rally, was attacked with stones. The windshield of his car was broken due to the stone pelting, and as a result, he was injured pic.twitter.com/QG5iQxyHQ2 — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2024

He was rushed to Alexis (Max) Hospital for treatment. Nagpur Rural Police have filed an attempt to murder case against four unidentified individuals. Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar confirmed the investigation, saying that the Regional Forensic Team has collected technical evidence from the scene.