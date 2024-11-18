Anil Deshmukh Injured in Stone-Pelting Attack on His Car Near Katol in Maharashtra; Video Surfaces

Nagpur, Maharashtra (November 18, 2024): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in a stone-pelting attack on his vehicle late Monday evening. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Belfata on the Katol-Jalalkheda road while Deshmukh was returning from a meeting at Narkhed in Katol constituency.

A stone shattered the car’s window, striking Deshmukh on the head and causing visible injuries. Video footage that emerged from the scene showed Deshmukh bleeding and glass shards scattered inside the vehicle.

Reports indicate that the former minister suffered a serious head injury and was immediately taken to a rural hospital in Katol for treatment. The motive behind the attack and the identities of the perpetrators remains unclear. Maha Vikas Aghadi workers gathered outside the hospital following the incident.