Anil Parab challenges Kirit Somaiya to demolish Dapoli resort

Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab has hit back at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who today had set out to demolish Sai resort in Dapoli. The Sai Resort in Dapoli is not mine. Therefore, Anil Parab challenged Kirit Somaiya to demolish the resort. Kirit Somaiya is doing this gimmick. My image is being tarnished by him. Anil Parab also raised the question whether Kirit Somaiya is a servant of the municipality to take action at the resort in Dapoli. He was speaking to the media in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kirit Somaiya is just trying to spoil the atmosphere by going to Dapoli. Legal action has been taken against this resort. All investigative agencies have checked the resort's documents. I have nothing to do with this resort. But Kirit Somaiya has repeatedly tried to connect me with this resort. In case of violation of law in Dapoli, the police will do their job. The only thing I regret as the Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri district is that the action taken at Sai Resort has created a problem of local employment there.

Sai Resort was built with all the legal permissions. So who is Kirit Somaiya to decide whether this resort is illegal or not? If the resort is illegal, a legal battle will be fought in court. I am also ready for a legal battle. I will answer this in court, said Anil Parab.