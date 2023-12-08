Anil Parab claims Disha Salian's death case raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray

Anil Parab, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), has claimed that the focus on the death of Disha Salian, the manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of the party. Parab also asserted that this tactic aims to silence the Shiv Sena during the current winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Parab, a member of the state legislative council, also pointed out that a closure report had been filed in the Salian death case by the Mumbai police. The issue is being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray and also so that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not take an aggressive stand during the winter session. We are not going to be cowed down by this, he told reporters.

During last year's winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to look into the death of Disha Salian on June 9, 2020. As per the Mumbai Police, her death was ruled as a suicide.

Certain leaders have made allegations suggesting that Disha Salian was murdered, and they have aimed to involve Aaditya Thackeray in the case. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar highlighted that many leaders have persistently called for the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, emphasized that there is no intention of causing trouble for Aaditya Thackeray in this regard.

(Union minister) Narayan Rane and (BJP MLA) Nitesh Rane had been raising the issue seeking an impartial probe, but his (Aaditya’s) father (Uddhav Thackeray) was the chief minister (at the time of Salian’s death), he said.

