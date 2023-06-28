Anil Parab seeks anticipatory bail in BMC engineer assault case

Anil Parab, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and former Maharashtra minister, filed an anticipatory bail application with a court in this city in relation to a case involving an alleged assault on a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) civic engineer.

In addition to Parab, six other people listed as defendants in the FIR have asked Additional Sessions Judge V M Sundale for pre-arrest release because they fear being detained in connection with the case. All the pleas will be heard on June 30.

Mumbai police on Tuesday registered an FIR (first information report) against Parab, an aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and the others for allegedly assaulting and threatening an assistant engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the police, Parab and a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers took out a march to H-East ward office of the BMC on Monday afternoon to protest the demolition of a party shakha (local branch) in suburban Bandra last week.

When some civic staffers came forward, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries allegedly assaulted assistant engineer Ajay Patil (42) and also threatened him with dire consequences, it said.