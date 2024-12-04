Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Elderly Man Caught Abusing Female Dog Inside Public Toilet In Naigaon; Disturbing Video Emerges (Watch)

In a shocking case of animal cruelty, an elderly man was caught with a female dog inside a public toilet in Naigaon, Maharashtra. The man was apprehended by a female animal activist who had arrived at the scene after receiving a tip-off that the dog, a mother, had been taken into the toilet of a construction site.

The activist filmed the incident on her mobile phone, capturing the man, who appears to be in his sixties, allegedly bringing the dog into the toilet with harmful intentions. The woman quickly intervened and rescued the dog, preventing further harm.She shared the video on social media, where it rapidly went viral, calling for justice for the innocent animal. Animal activists and concerned citizens are demanding strict legal action against the man involved in this disturbing incident.