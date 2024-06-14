Anna Hazare to Challenge Clean Chit for Ajit Pawar in Shikhar Bank Scam Case

Senior social activist Anna Hazare has opposed the clean chit given to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (Shikhar Bank) scam case. Anna Hazare will challenge the additional closure report in the case in court.

The counsel for Anna Hazare and Manikrao Jadhav has objected to the additional closure report of the police in the Shikhar Bank scam case. The court has accepted the objection and has given time to file a petition. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 29.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had changed its stand in the Shikhar Bank loan scam case and given a clean chit to several accused leaders, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The report said there was no evidence to prove the participation of Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar and other accused in the Rs 25,000 crore Shikhar Bank fraud case. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Pawar was given a clean chit, raising suspicion within the political circles.

Accusations of investigators are being solely used by the ruling party were made.

"The investigating agencies are also having to change their stand due to pressure from the ruling party to attract political leaders of other parties. In the case of Ajit Pawar, the same has been seen in the conduct of the EOW and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Therefore, it does not appear that this serious case will be investigated transparently by state or central investigating agencies. Therefore, the case needs to be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired high court judge. The SIT needs to have a very honest and honest police officer," said the original complainant Surinder Arora and petitioner Manik Jadhav, through senior advocate Satish Talekar and advocate Madhavi Ayappan. In support of his request, they have also shown political and judicial developments in the petition.