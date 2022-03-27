Antilia bomb scare: Ex-cop Vinayak Shinde took part in conspiracy, misused parole, says court

A special National Investigating Agency (NIA) court on Saturday held that former policeman Vinayak Shinde participated in the conspiracy to plant explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence in Antilia bomb scare case.

The court added that the policeman knowingly misused parole granted to him in a fake encounter case.

Special Judge A T Wankhede made this observation while denying bail to Shinde on Tuesday, the detailed order of which was made available today.

Shinde was serving life imprisonment in the fake encounter case of Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya and was out on parole when the Antilia bomb scare incident took place in February last year.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25 2021, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

