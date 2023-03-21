Anurag Thakur asks why Rahul Gandhi running scared from Delhi Police

Union Minister Anurag Thakur wondered why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was running scared when it came to sharing details of survivors of sexual assault he had mentioned in his speeches during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Thakur's remarks came in the wake of the Delhi Police serving a notice on Gandhi seeking to know details about references he had made in the speech in Srinagar about women being sexually assaulted.

As a Parliamentarian, it was Rahul Gandhi’s responsibility to inform police about such incidents. When he can ride in a convoy to Hathras, why is he running scared now? What is the compulsion? Does he not want women to get justice, Thakur asked.

In 2020, Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra marched along with scores of Congress workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old woman who was gang raped in Hathras in western Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leaders were detained by the police near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Police had served him a notice on March 16, asking him to give details about the women who approached him regarding sexual harassment. The notice said the police can take action in favour of women if Gandhi provides more details.