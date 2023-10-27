Anyone coming with Congress to fight against BJP is welcome: Nana Patole

Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, announced on Friday that his party is well-prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and it would welcome anybody willing to go with it in its fight against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patole was addressing a press conference at Akola in Maharashtra. Speaking of the state of affairs in Maharashtra, where the Congress has formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, and the Shiv Sena (UBT), he declared, "Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has not proposed joining the alliance. We are prepared to speak with Ambedkar about it.

Congress is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has also decided its candidate for the Akola Lok Sabha constituency. The party nominee from Akola will definitely win the election, he said. If anyone comes with Congress to fight against BJP, we welcome them, the former Lok Sabha MP said. Patole hit out at the BJP for inducting leaders from other parties, and said the saffron party was not concerned about the future of unemployed youth in the state.



