Apple's India stores in Mumbai and Delhi record 25 crore monthly sales within 2 months of inauguration

Apple BKC and Apple Saket, in India, the two stores have combined witnessed monthly sales of Rs 44-50 crores, reported Economic Times. Interestingly, Apple is paying a monthly rent of Rs 40 and Rs 42 lakh for its Delhi and Mumbai store, respectively.The figure is twice as high in comparison to the revenue of any electronics store in India, during a non-Diwali period. With this number, Apple Store becomes the highest electronics retailer in India in terms of revenue.

The report reveals that Apple BKC saw a sale of Rs 10 crore on the first day of its launch. A large electronics store makes somewhere around 7-8 crore a month.As per the report, even though Apple Saket is smaller in size (around 8,500 sq ft), it performed far better than the Mumbai store (around 22,000 sq ft) in terms of per-square-foot revenue. Despite the huge area difference, both Apple Stores recorded similar monthly sales. The two stores were reported to have witnessed a footfall of over 6,000 people each on their opening day. The report suggests that the two stores set new records because their average selling price (ASP) is much higher, compared to other brands. Since the stores saw huge footfall since their opening, it translated to high revenues. As per the experts, these numbers even exceed the company’s estimates.