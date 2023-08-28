"Are you helping the guilty in Nitin Desai's case?": BJP MLA Ashish Shelar questions shiv Sena (UBT)

Director Nitin Desai's recent suicide due to financial crisis has triggered a blame game in political circles. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP for Desai's death. In response, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar addressed the issue today.

MLA Ashish Shelar said, "Are you helping save culprits in Nitin Desai's suicide case? Our stance is clear that Nitin Desai's death should not be politicised. Those responsible for his unfortunate death, his suicide, those guilty must be prosecuted. But my question is, Sanjay Raut or Uddhavji, did you attend Nitin Desai's funeral? Did you participate in his last rites? Why didn't they express their condolences?" Shelar asked.

"Have you met Desai's family? Why didn't you meet them? We don't intend to engage in politics, but since you've raised the question today, we must inquire: Who stopped you from meeting Nitin Desai's family? I raised this issue in the Maharashtra Assembly. Devendraji took action. An FIR was lodged, and those guilty are now trying to evade arrest. However, why didn't Uddhavji's party MLAs speak up in the Assembly at that time? Are you all helping the guilty? This is our allegation," Shelar stated.