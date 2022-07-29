Arjun Khotkar to join Shinde group on July 31?

Arjun Khotkar, the senior leader of Jalna district of Shiv Sena, is about to join the Shinde Group. It is being reported that Arjun Khotkar will join the Shinde group on July 31. Ever since he met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Delhi, there was a discussion about when Arjun Khotkar would join the Shinde group. But Khotkar did not give a concrete decision. Arjun Khotkar and Abdul Sattar reached the residence of MP Srikant Shinde in Delhi some time ago and had a discussion there.

Arjun Khotkar has been in Delhi for the past few days. He met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Delhi. He also met with BJP leader Raosaheb Danve. Due to this, Arjun Khotkar has joined the Shinde group. Today he met MP Shrikant Shinde at his residence. MLA Abdul Sattar was also present with him on this occasion.

