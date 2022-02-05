Arjun Mathur to start shooting for 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

'Made in Heaven' fame Arjun Mathur will be seen sharing screen space with Rasika Dugal in 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

The actors will soon start shooting for the film.

Sharing the update, Arjun took to Instagram and dropped a picture with the film's cast and crew.

"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli -- commencing shoot in a few days. So excited to be collaborating with these humans," he wrote.

Tannishtha Chatterjee and Parambrata Chatterjee are also a part of the film. The Anshuman Jha's directorial was scheduled to hit the floors last year but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

