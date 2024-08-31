Arrest Warrant Issued Against Raj Thackeray Over 16-Year-Old Vandalism Case

An arrest warrant has been issued against MNS chief Raj Thackeray by the Nilanga court in connection with a 16-year-old case. The warrant relates to an incident involving the vandalism and arson of a state transport bus.

The Second Class Magistrate of Nilanga issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founder Raj Thackeray on Friday. As a result, Thackeray is now required to appear before the Nilanga court. He had previously appeared in this court a few years ago in connection with the same case. Sixteen years ago, MNS workers were involved in the arson and vandalism of a state transport bus, and a case was registered against Thackeray as well.

In 2008, MNS workers in Nilanga set fire to a state transport bus at Udgir Mod, leading to a case being registered against eight individuals at the Nilanga Police Station, including Raj Thackeray. Thackeray was previously required to appear before the Nilanga court after his bail was cancelled. His lawyers had requested the dismissal of the case, citing his inability to attend every court hearing, and bail was subsequently granted. However, due to his failure to appear on the scheduled dates, the court has once again issued an arrest warrant against Thackeray.

The then Taluka chief and three others involved in the case appeared before the court on Friday. Their earlier warrants had not been executed, leading the court to cancel their bail. A new arrest warrant was also issued for district chief Abhay Solunke, who had failed to appear in court. The court imposed fines and ordered new bail for the four individuals. Although bail was granted yesterday through their lawyers, Raj Thackeray and Abhay Solunke are still required to appear before the Nilanga court, as the court has reissued a non-bailable arrest warrant against them. Six years after his last appearance, Thackeray will once again have to present himself in the Nilanga court. He is the eighth accused in the case, charged with delivering an inflammatory speech.