Arvind Sawant on Maha political crisis, says corrupt people are now leaders

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Maharashtra political crisis said, Three days back PM Modi said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did a scam of Rs 75,000 crores and then the next day NCP leaders are with the Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet people know it that those who were corrupt are now ministers, we want answers for these questions from BJP.

On Sunday, NCP senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as CM Eknath Shinde's deputy. Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday announced that the party has moved disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar and 8 others who ditched MVA and took oath as ministers in the National Democratic Alliance or NDA government in the state led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde. Their act is illegal and as they kept Sharad Pawar and the party in the dark, following which a complaint was filed with the disciplinary committee of the party headed by Jayprakash Dandegaonkar.