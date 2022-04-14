Aryan Khan Drug Case: Two NCB officials suspended in Aryan Khan drug case

Two NCB officials involved in the investigation into the Aryan Khan drugs case have been suspended. The two officers were transferred to Guwahati following the Aryan Khan drugs case. The two officers were not suspended due to the Aryan Khan case, NCB officials said.

The suspended officers are Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad. Vishwa Vijay Singh was transferred to Guwahati. He has now been suspended. Another officer, Ashish Ranjan Prasad, was transferred to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Now he too has been suspended.

According to sources, both have been suspended on the basis of DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh's report. Both were officers in the Aryan Khan drugs case. However, they have been suspended in other cases.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2, 2021. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.



